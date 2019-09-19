Northumberland's The Portable Theatre Company win top drama awards

At the awards are, from left, NODA councillor for the North Gordon Richardson, The Portable Theatre Company members Antonia Hoskins-Brown, Gary Brown, Lynne Lambert and Sally Pumford and a NODA representative.

Not only did the Northumberland company’s production of ‘The House of Bernarda Alba’ receive the District Best Play award, but it went on to win the accolade of Best Play in the north region.

As they were competing against big theatre companies in Newcastle and from an area which extends to the Vale of York, Wensleydale and Berwick, this was a major achievement.

In making the award, the NODA councillor spoke of the intensity of the performance and praised the excellence of the acting in a very challenging play.The small touring company was set up three years ago to perform high quality drama in local villages and it has been warmly received by audiences in Embleton, Felton, Rothbury and Warkworth.

A scene from ‘Waiting in The Wings’, by Noël Coward.

Its most recent production was ‘Waiting in The Wings’, by Noël Coward, which sold out in all four venues.

The directors aim to challenge and entertain both actors and audiences with plays differing in style and content. Certainly, the wit and lighter tone of Coward’s play was in marked contrast to the dark tragedy of Lorca’s House of Bernarda Alba.Currently, the company is selecting next year’s play and hopes to recruit more men to widen the scope of potential productions. Any men, aged 18 or over, who are interested, or would like further information, can contact Sally Pumford, email martsal83@yahoo.co.uk, or call 01665 604304.