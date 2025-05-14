The musical history of Northumberland is in the national spotlight as part of new BBC Radio 3 series ‘The Song Detectorists’, which looks at the way music from the regions plays an important role in English cultural history.

At the heart of the Northumberland segment, to be aired on Friday, May 16, is the Henry Atkinson manuscript – a notable ‘fiddle tune’ book dating back to 1694.

Held in the Northumberland Archives, the manuscript is a focal point of the ‘Music, Heritage, Place’ project. It is funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council and developed by music historians from Newcastle University and Royal Holloway, University of London.

As part of The Song Detectorists, presenter Matthew Bannister travels to Northumberland to meet the research team that includes Professor Kirsten Gibson, folk musician and academic Nancy Kerr, Steph Carter and Andrew Frampton.

BBC Radio 3 presenter Matthew Bannister, Prof Kirsten Gibson and Dr Steph Carter look at Henry Atkinson's book.

The show explores the historical significance of the Atkinson manuscript and brings the manuscript to life via performances by the Melrose Quartet, with the music reimagined for today’s audiences by Nancy Kerr.

Sue Wood, Northumberland County Council’s head of archives, said: “This manuscript is believed to have been compiled by Henry Atkinson, a hostman (a member of a Newcastle guild that controlled the coal trade on the River Tyne) and musician in the late 17th Century.

“It contains a rare cache of Northumbrian fiddle tunes and provides a glimpse into the musical tastes of people in the region more than 300 years ago.”

The Song Detectorists is part of ‘The Essay’ series on BBC Radio 3, which started on Monday, May 12 at 9.45pm. It will also be available on BBC Sounds.