Northumberland violin prodigy returns to play special concert at North East venue

Leia Zhu pictured performing at Sage Gateshead with the Royal Northern Sinfonia on January 1.

Leia Zhu played with the Royal Northern Sinfonia at Sage Gateshead on January 1.

The 15-year-old has performed with eminent ensembles and orchestras across the globe in more than 20 countries to date.

By the age of 12, she had performed at some of the most prestigious concert halls in more than 18 countries and in 2019, she became the youngest artist to be managed by the London-based global agent HarrisonParrott.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appointed Artist-in-Residence with the London Mozart Players last year, she embeds herself within the orchestra – performing as featured soloist, leading play/​direct programmes and in chamber music.

Leia also plays a crucial role in the orchestra’s community residencies in Croydon and Hastings, helping to inspire and motivate her peers through educational projects.