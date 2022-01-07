Northumberland violin prodigy returns to play special concert at North East venue
An internationally-renowned young violinist, who was born in Ponteland, returned to the North East at the New Year for a special performance.
Leia Zhu played with the Royal Northern Sinfonia at Sage Gateshead on January 1.
The 15-year-old has performed with eminent ensembles and orchestras across the globe in more than 20 countries to date.
By the age of 12, she had performed at some of the most prestigious concert halls in more than 18 countries and in 2019, she became the youngest artist to be managed by the London-based global agent HarrisonParrott.
Appointed Artist-in-Residence with the London Mozart Players last year, she embeds herself within the orchestra – performing as featured soloist, leading play/direct programmes and in chamber music.
Leia also plays a crucial role in the orchestra’s community residencies in Croydon and Hastings, helping to inspire and motivate her peers through educational projects.
For more information about the prodigy, go to www.leiazhu.info