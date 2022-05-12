Northumberland venue to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with afternoon tea event

Matfen Hall is hosting a special afternoon tea event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Andrew Coulson
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:29 am
Attendees will also be able to experience the elegant Matfen Hall estate.

On Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, The Morning Room will be adorned with beautiful bunting and lined with floral-filled tables.

Live music will fill the air and there will be garden games in Le Jardin Hollandaise.

Peter Dawson, general manager of Matfen Hall, said: “We are very excited to be celebrating such a momentous occasion as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“Our afternoon tea event will immerse you in a traditional street party, while you’ll also be able to experience our elegant Matfen Hall Northumberland estate.”

Tickets are available from £35 per person and will include afternoon tea and a glass of Pimms on arrival. To book, call 01661 886500.

QueenNorthumberland