Northumberland venue for new three-day dance music festival

Danny Howells.

The House of Barefoot Festival will offer camping, glamping and pitches for caravans and motorhomes. Tickets are now on sale.

The Reed Farm site near Stamfordham will feature a stage with a state-of-the-art sound system, street food vendors and a number of fully licensed bars. Glampers will also have access to showers.

It will play host to some of the biggest names on the international house music scene – including tech-house pioneer Danny Howells, multi-award-winning Spanish selector Henry Saiz, Bristolian icon Nick Warren and Hernan Cattaneo, one of South America’s most celebrated DJs.

Hernan Cattaneo.

A boutique event, those behind House of Barefoot have announced that it will have a limited capacity to allow ample space for festival-goers to relax and unwind, while also providing an intimate club-like feel at its main stage.

Festival director Jonny Stobart said: “We want to keep the capacity at a level that means everyone has an amazing overall experience.

“We have no doubt that we will sell out and we’re sure that people will love the atmosphere and want to return year on year.

“This event is for people to socialise, make new friends, enjoy an array of different styles of house music and, most importantly, dance. Our past events have brought together people of all ages – it really is all-inclusive.”

The info for Danny Howells says he ‘has remained stoic in the face of ever-shifting trends and fads in dance music since he broke through into the global house music consciousness in the late-’90s.’

As for the Spanish DJ Henry Saiz, ‘his music, as well as his work as a sound designer for film and TV, has always been marked as forward thinking in approach and groundbreaking upon delivery, and his sound refuses to fall into a singular category.’

And ‘with more than 30 years of DJing, 11 albums, 30 singles and 50 remixes, the legacy of a uniquely powerful personal touch, Hernan Cattaneo is a welcome addition to the House of Barefoot line-up.’