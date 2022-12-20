Stuckfish have signed to the White Knight Records stable of melodic progressive rock bands as they begin work on their fourth album.

The band was formed in 2018 by guitarist / producer Adrian Fisher from Morpeth and vocalist / lyricist Philip Stuckey from Warkworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debut album, Calling, was released to great acclaim soon after and this was followed up in 2019 with the fantasy based epic, The Watcher, which immersed itself deeper into the Prog consciousness.

Progressive rock band Stuckfish. Picture: Jim Donnelly, Anaxa Images.

Most Popular

Philip and Adrian, who are originally from Wallsend, were joined by Sunderland based drummer, Adam Sayers, and Northumberland musicians Phil Morey on bass and Gary Holland on keyboards to create their third album, Days of Innocence, released in 2022 after a ‘lockdown’ writing period, raising further the band’s status and standing within the progressive rock community.

"We are delighted to be associated with a record label that really understands the niche we are in and are enthusiastic to further our development as a band,” said Adrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of the third album and the growing appreciation of the band’s live performances, Robert Reed of White Knight Records felt that the time was right to bring Stuckfish into the fold.

He said: “We were really impressed with the band’s performance at Summers End Festival this year. We spoke to the guys and were really impressed by their work ethic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This, matched with a great understanding of melodies in their music, and a great singer, ticked all the boxes for us.

"We’re looking forward to working with the band on their future releases.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuckfish will join bands such as Tiger Moth Tales, Cyan, Red Bazar, The Mighty Ra, 25 yard screamer and Last Flight to Pluto on the Welsh label.

Adrian said: "We look forward to working with Robert and getting to know the other bands on the label better too.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Knight Records is run by Will Mackie and musician Robert Reed, notably founder member of the well established Prog Rock outfits, Magenta, Cyan and many more.