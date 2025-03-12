Northumberland Nights: New festival at Druridge Bay will debut this August bank holiday

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 15:20 BST
A new festival in Northumberland is making its debut this summer.

Northumberland Nights is an adults-only festival at Druridge Bay Country Park, taking place from August 22-25.

Promising a more intimate experience, there are just 200 camping tickets available, combining live music, a silent disco, street food and an on-site bar in a Tipi setting.

The event is brought by the organisers of Druridge Bay Festival, which will go ahead in September.

For early access to tickets, sign up to the mailing list.

