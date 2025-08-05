Northumberland Nights festival to debut at Druridge Bay this August bank holiday
From the makers of the popular Mighty Dub Fest and Druridge Bay Festival, Northumberland Nights is a three-night, adults-only mini festival at Druridge Bay’s Beach Field.
Boasting exclusivity, the event has limited camping tickets of up to 200 available. Festival-goers can enjoy live music, a silent disco and great food and drink in a unique tipi and stretch tent.
The festival is set to go ahead from August 22 – August 25, and camping for three-nights including all entertainment for two people is available £180. Tickets are available here.
For those who haven’t got tickets yet, the company are currently giving away five pairs of camping and festival passes, including two VIP to some lucky visitors. To enter, go to the Mighty Events Facebook page.
The sister event, Druridge Bay Festival is set to follow in September.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.