A brand-new music festival will debut at Druridge Bay Country Park this August bank holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the makers of the popular Mighty Dub Fest and Druridge Bay Festival, Northumberland Nights is a three-night, adults-only mini festival at Druridge Bay’s Beach Field.

Boasting exclusivity, the event has limited camping tickets of up to 200 available. Festival-goers can enjoy live music, a silent disco and great food and drink in a unique tipi and stretch tent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is set to go ahead from August 22 – August 25, and camping for three-nights including all entertainment for two people is available £180. Tickets are available here.

Mighty Dub Fest, another festival organised by Mighty Events.

For those who haven’t got tickets yet, the company are currently giving away five pairs of camping and festival passes, including two VIP to some lucky visitors. To enter, go to the Mighty Events Facebook page.

The sister event, Druridge Bay Festival is set to follow in September.