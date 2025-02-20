Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new show featuring music inspired by the landscape of Northumberland is coming to a venue in Berwick as part of an 11-date tour.

Songs of the North East features internationally renowned opera and concert stars Graeme Danby and his mezzo soprano wife Valerie Reid, performing songs and ballads dating from the 1800s to the present day.

They will perform at The Maltings on Friday, April 4, from 7.30pm.

Graeme said: “Valerie and I last appeared together in a show celebrating the life of our friend the composer Eric Boswell.

Opera and concert stars Valerie Reid and Graeme Danby.

“We realised during that tour there’s an enormous appetite for songs rooted in North East England. And we’re very excited that in this new show we’ll be singing beautiful ballads such as Blow the Wind Southerly and I Waited on the North Dock, as well as more contemporary numbers by local heroes Mark Knopfler and Sting.

“I can’t wait to be performing again in the North East where I spent so much of my youth and early career.”

Fife-born Valerie added: “Taking this show on the road is an absolute labour of love. We have songs that will tear at your heartstrings and others to leave you helpless with merriment.”

Songs of the North East includes Waters of Tyne, The Keel Row, Bobby Shaftoe and Dance to your Daddy, as well as songs from Sting’s musical The Last Ship and Lee Hall and Elton John’s Billy Elliot.

There are also songs about the countryside – My Girl from the North Land and Bird Fly High – and love songs such as Katy Was There and Sally Wheatley.

Graeme and Valerie will be joined on stage by the South Shields-based accompanist and arranger Andrew Richardson.

The production is the latest collaboration between writers Tom Kelly and Graeme Thompson, who have brought together stories and songs reflecting the changing fortunes of the region.

Graeme, whose writing credits include the Great American Songbook musical The Audition, said: “It will be such a treat to hear this music interpreted by world class voices.

“These songs still resonate today with their themes of courtship, ambition and extolling the beauty of our landscape which stretches up to the Scottish Borders.”

To book tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/songs-of-the-north-east