Northumberland gig guide: 11 spots for live music around the county this weekend

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:21 BST
Cosy up and hide from the rain this weekend with some live music in Northumberland.

From rock gigs and tribute acts to open-mic nights – here are 11 venues across the county where you can enjoy live music this weekend and show your support for local talent.

On Friday, June 6 Jonah Birkett and True Colour will be performing, and on Saturday, June 7 Jezz Hellard and Nye Parsons (The Djukella Orchestra).

1. Repas7 (Berwick)

The Craster Arms have live music in their beer garden every Saturday.

2. The Craster Arms (Beadnell)

Saturday, June 7 is acoustic music night at The Star Inn.

3. The Star Inn (Harbottle)

Friday, June 7 is open mic night and Saturday, June 8 is a grunge rock show.

4. The Barrels (Berwick)

