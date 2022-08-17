Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week it was announced that Newcastle City Council had made the shortlist to host the annual European music event.

The six other shortlisted cities are Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, and Sheffield.

The seven candidates will now will now go through to the final stage of the bidding process and put together detailed bids, with the winner announced in the autumn.

The UK is to host Eurovision 2023 after the UK's Sam Ryder earned second place to Ukraine this year.

A motion is to tabled at the next full council meeting to seek full Northumberland County Council support for Newcastle’s bid for the competition.

The Eurovision Song Contest is the biggest live TV and online event in the world, watched by 161 million people.

As Ukraine won this years competition, it would traditionally be chosen to host next year.

However, due to the ongoing war following the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was announced last month that Ukraine will not be hosting Eurovision 2023.

Following the decision, the UK was chosen to be the host of Eurovision 2023, having came second place with its performance of Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ in this years competition.

It will be the ninth time that the UK has hosted the musical event, which is more than any other country.

Cllr Wendy Pattison said: "I support the Newcastle bid as our region has so much to offer, including historical locations beautiful beaches, leisure activities, and wonderful people.

"The benefits to businesses and therefore, employment opportunities are significant."

Cllr Gordon Stewart added: "I sincerely hope the Newcastle bid is successful, as this would have major short and long-term benefits to our communities.

"Visitors will sample the many regional attractions and hopefully, return and tell their friends how wonderful our county is to live work, visit, learn or invest in.

"I would encourage everyone to get involved if the bid is successful, including all our businesses."

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council said: “The announcement that Newcastle has made the shortlist is really exciting news.