Coastella Festival, which will take place between June 30 and July 2 at Percy Park FRC in North Shields, will partner with Sunday for Sammy to showcase the region’s emerging talent.

Sunday for Sammy, which runs charity concerts and supports young performers in memory of actor and musician Sammy Johnson, will feature promising artists such as Hayley McKay, Nadedja, Mat Hunsley, and more on its stage at the event.

Ray Laidlaw, Sunday for Sammy representative and ex-drummer of Lindisfarne, said: “It is truly inspiring to witness the incredible pool of talent that we have in our region.

Sunday for Sammy representatives Paul Irwin (left) and Ray Laidlaw at Tynemouth.

“The Sunday for Sammy Trust has nurtured many young musicians and performers in the past and those performing at this weekend’s Coastella Festival are destined for great things, as they already have the necessary talent.

“I would encourage festival-goers to keep an eye out for them and support them on their exciting journey, hopefully right to the top.

“When people buy tickets for our shows or buy the subsequent Sunday for Sammy DVD’s, we use the funds to give young talent a helping leg up into the entertainment business.

“Everyone who has supported us in the past is now contributing to a young person’s future and we are extremely grateful.”

Coastella’s main stage will be headlined by The Futureheads, Mystery Jets, Hector Gannet, and Liam Fender.