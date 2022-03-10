North Shields band set to head to USA on promotional tour

North Shields band Hector Gannet.

Hector Gannet is fronted by ex-Middens frontman Aaron Duff whose family is steeped in the history of the fishing fleet.

The name of the band is taken from a vessel that his grandfather sailed on, and which tragically sank in 1967 with the loss of life of some of his crewmates.

The band’s debut album Big Harcar, named after one of the Farne Islands off the east coast, was released in October 2020 with song subjects including the geographical and geological formation of Northumbria ‘The Whin Sill’, and the history of the area ‘The Haven of St Aidan’s’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their latest EP “Into the Deep” is a haunting track about whales and reflects their love of nature and the environment.

Their distinctive sound combines folk and rock, taking its inspiration from nature, industry, and under-represented sections of society.

The band have also struck up a unique friendship with the widow of Tyneside music legend Hilton Valentine, the original guitarist in The Animals.

She has put them in contact with some of Hilton's professional contacts in the USA and the band will travel to America in April to take part in radio interviews, a video shoot, spend time in the recording studio and perform at a few live dates.

She said: "Helping Hector Gannet goes beyond carrying out Hilton's wish. I don't have a choice when it comes to the music I love; it makes me do these things. Hector Gannet's music is piloting all of this.”

Aaron said: "We were honoured when asked to perform some songs at the unveiling event of Hilton’s Blue Plaque in North Shields where we played a couple of The Animals songs and one of Hilton's as well.

"Then when Germaine asked us to go to the USA, we felt we could use the time wisely to promote the band and gather material for the next album.

"We're extremely grateful and massively excited."

The band will travel to the USA soon after their biggest show in the North East to date, at Newcastle Students Union on March 19.