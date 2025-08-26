Norham Village Band concert raised funds for a good cause

By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Aug 2025, 10:15 BST
Norham Village Band recently enjoyed the privilege of playing in St Cuthbert’s Church, Norham, and the concert raised money for the church’s Concert and Charity Fund.

An enthusiastic and appreciative audience was treated to an eclectic mix of traditional brass band pieces, movie themes, classical arrangements and some fun pieces.

This was accompanied by some terrific solo performances by players from across the band spectrum.

On behalf of the band, Mark Ewart said: “At half-time, we were treated to some delicious refreshments by the ladies of the church.

Norham Village Band. Picture by Audrey Ewart.placeholder image
Norham Village Band. Picture by Audrey Ewart.

“Once again, we wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to our MD, Nick Elwood, whose time, effort and expertise have brought together a group of enthusiastic players and moulded them into the band we have become.

“If you are interested in joining us, we can teach you from scratch and even supply an instrument. For more information, call Nick on 07598 121853.”

