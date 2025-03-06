Next Morpeth Music Society concert to feature violinist Bradley Creswick and pianist Margaret Fingerhut

By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:37 BST

The next Morpeth Music Society concert on Thursday, March 13 will feature two talented performers.

Bradley Creswick is an internationally-acclaimed violinist and Margaret Fingerhut is a world-renowned classical pianist, known for her innovative recital programmes.

The first half of the concert that will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm will consist of Beethoven’s Spring Sonata followed by a set of four pieces by Czech composer and violinist Josef Suk.

Following the interval will be Korngold’s suite from ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ for violin and piano and the concert will conclude with Ravel’s jazz influenced Sonata No 2.

Bradley Creswick.Bradley Creswick.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or at the Tourist Office at The Chantry or the Methodist Church or at the door on the night if still available.

Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.

