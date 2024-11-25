Next Morpeth Music Society concert to feature oboist and pianist

The next Morpeth Music Society concert on Thursday, December 5 will be a recital by two members of the Young Classical Artists Trust scheme.

Oboist Armand Djikoloum and pianist Iyad Sughayer bring a diverse range of repertoire to their performances.

Armand is principal oboist with the Hannover Staatsoper, but performs as a soloist in concerts and recitals around the world. His frequent recital partner, Iyad Sughayer, will be making his second visit to Morpeth – having previously delighted members with a solo recital in 2022.

They are playing a varied programme, many of the pieces are arrangements for oboe and piano of works by famous composers, at the concert that will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or at the Tourist Office at The Chantry or the Methodist Church or at the door on the night if still available. Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.

