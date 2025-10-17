On a trip to New York ten years ago, Berwick-based promoter Neil Woodcock stumbled across goth-folk duo Charming Disaster in a small bar.

Wowed by their performance, he asked them to “come and do a gig for us” and they have now taken him up on his offer by including The Straw Yard venue in Berwick on their upcoming UK tour.

Founded in 2012 by Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, Charming Disaster blend dark theatricality, murder ballads, folklore, science and the supernatural into a haunting yet playful sound.

Their live performances are immersive experiences. Support will come from local community group Berwick Ukulele Jam.

Charming Disaster will perform in Berwick on Friday, October 31.

Neil Woodcock, of promoters The Ukulele & Other Machines, said: “Following the success of our recent Amelia Coburn concert, we are keen to build on the town’s appetite for top quality music in Berwick, in collaboration with The Straw Yard.

“I can’t wait to see Charming Disaster again after a ten year wait!”

Please email The Straw Yard – [email protected] – with any accessibility queries.