New walks on Lindisfarne which rewrite the history of the early monastery

John Woodhurst.

John was involved in the archaeological discovery of the stone foundations of two early medieval chapels on the Heugh, the whin sill ridge overlooking the Priory ruins, in 2017 and 2018.

With limited radiocarbon dating he used his historical expertise to demonstrate that they were probably the sites of the two original chapels on the island, St Aidan’s (634) and St Finan’s, his successor (651-61).

John’s walk, ‘Searches for Churches on Lindisfarne’ takes place on May 8.

It is an easy but informative stroll from opposite St Cuthbert’s Island to the chapel sites on the Heugh.

The 2018 chapel found under the existing Lantern Chapel had skeletons under the altar but not on the right hand side. This eerily echoes the Venerable Bede’s comment that St Cuthbert’s body was placed in a coffin above ground on the right hand side of the altar of Finan’s chapel.

John says: “The walk might therefore truly replicate an early pilgrimage to the site of Cuthbert’s final resting place on the island, as there is no evidence to suggest that this was under the Priory which was built in the 12th century.”

He gave a sold out talk about it at the Laing Art Gallery in Newcastle last year.