New vocal group launched in Alnwick

The Alnwick Allstars Vocal Group was launched at the recent International Women's Day event hosted by the Alnwick Community Trust.

The group that meets each Monday evening from 7pm -8.30pm at St James Community Hall, Pottergate.

Linnea Tormajer, the group’s musical director, said: “Although essentially we are a choral group there is no need for members to have any previous choral or singing experience.

Alnwick Allstars members.

"There is no audition and no requirement to read musical manuscript.

“The Alnwick Allstars are collectively a group of people who just love singing great songs and get a huge amount of pleasure from performing with others. This is a choir without the more formal choral structures and is a lot of fun.”

The group currently sing lots of different pop songs from the 60s, 70s 80s and 90s. All are instantly recognisable and enjoyable to sing.

The pieces are arranged into sections with colour coded words so each member knows which parts of the song they are singing.

Words and backing tracks are provided and all vocal coaching and support provided by Linnea.

The Alnwick Allstars is an inclusive, warm, and welcoming group that invites and encourages others to come and have a go!

Sessions cost £2 per week as the choir has received some start-up financial support from the Alnwick Community Trust, Carlo’s fish, and chips, and the Northumberland Estates Community Fund. The first session is free.