English Heritage volunteer Alex Morrell tests the new slide descending down the side of Belsay Hall, which is undergoing major renovation work as part of the multi-million pound Belsay Awakes project: North News & Pictures.

The temporary slide, which descends from the roof into the garden, will be open from this weekend (April 30). It is part of a project giving visitors unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to major conservation works taking place at Belsay over the next 12 months.

A specially built platform has been installed at roof-level, enabling visitors to see the conservation in action and to enjoy views of the stunning Northumberland countryside.

In addition to an extensive programme of conservation English Heritage, the charity responsible for managing Belsay Hall, is restoring the renowned gardens and creating a new family-friendly cafe and woodland play area. The project represents a total investment of £8.24million.

It is supported by donations from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Garfield Weston Foundation, the Foyle Foundation and other donors.

Samantha Shotton, Property Manager at English Heritage’s Belsay Hall said: “We’re glad to have opened the slide here at Belsay Hall just in time for the bank holiday weekend.

"It will no doubt prove to be very popular with our visitors, both young and old.

“Meanwhile, the conservation project is now well underway and we are looking forward to it being completed next year.

“It’s a very exciting time for Belsay Hall and we hope the addition of the slide will encourage people to visit us to find out more about the work we’re doing here.”

In addition, bring along your deck chairs and relax with some enjoyable music as Bands at Belsay is taking place on Sunday and Monday.