New season of music concerts coming to Warkworth
A new season of music concerts at Warkworth Memorial Hall starts on Saturday, October 8 with ‘Ape House’, a trio specialising in contemporary traditional music delivered in a raw, energetic style.
There is a strong and varied line-up for future concerts including a Geordie song night, Pelligman’s Saraband providing music on viol and lute, folk singer Bob Fox, viper jazz with House of the Black Gardenia and traditional musicians Paul Anderson and Shona Donaldson.
Tickets must be booked in advance (payment on the door) by email to [email protected]