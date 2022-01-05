New season of classical music concerts planned in Alnwick

The Polaris Duo.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that there were no live music concerts between March 2020 and June 2021.

Alnwick Music Society was determined to bring back live music as soon as it proved possible and to ensure that only a few of the planned concerts were lost.

Mike Alexander, the chairman of the society, said: “We lost three concerts at the beginning of the pandemic and then our 2020-21 season was delayed by nine months.

"The good news is that we packed a full season into five months ending in November 2021. We are now ready to go with seven more concerts between February and July 2022.”

The season begins with an all-Beethoven piano recital and ends with a dramatic presentation of the string quartets Beethoven wrote in his final years.

Between these two concerts there is a violin and piano duo, a piano trio, a string quartet, a brass quintet and a second piano recital.

Mike Alexander says: “Not only have we arranged a full season of concerts in the first seven months of 2022 but, as we are aware that many people prefer not to travel on dark nights, we are also putting on a pre-season hour-long morning concert. This concert, part of our outreach programme, is for the unusual combination of saxophone and harp.”

This pre-season concert by the Polaris Duo is on Thursday, January 13 at 11.30am in St James’s Church in Pottergate. There is no need to book in advance – just turn up and pay what you think it’s worth.