New exhibition goes on display at Segedunum

Watercolour 'Building the Wall' by Ronald Embleton, copyright Frank Graham.

Building the Wall, running at Segedunum Roman Fort & Museum in Wallsend until October 1, explores who built Hadrian’s Wall and how.

The exhibition is part of the Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival, celebrating 1900 years since the building of the Wall.

In AD122, Emperor Hadrian visited Britain and ordered a wall to be built.

The exhibition explores how this command was actually carried out on the ground and considers the substantial practical and logistical challenges involved.

It also focuses on the revealing evidence from the impressive 80 metre stretch of Wall remains at Segedunum.

The exhibition also includes ground-breaking new research from the excavation of the section of Wall just outside the fort at Wallsend.

Geoff Woodward, museum manager for Tyne & Wear Archives Museums’ venues in North and South Tyneside, said: “Segedunum has arguably the most interesting and revealing stretch of Wall remains from anywhere along its length.

"In the monument’s 1900th year it really is a great place to explore and understand this amazing survivor from ancient history.”

Steve Bishop, Head of Cultural Development at North Tyneside Council, said: “This will be a fascinating exhibition that shines a light on the origins of the Wall, and explores the reasons why the wall was deemed necessary by the Romans and how they constructed it.

"Residents and visitors will find much to enjoy here, as part of the Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival, and this is yet another reason to visit Segedunum which is surely one of the jewels of North Tyneside.”