New exhibition featuring work of textile artists at Bailiffgate Museum in Alnwick

Bailiffgate Museum is hosting a new exhibition by textile artists Marion Hinchley and Angela Mavin.

‘Two Women: One Story’ featuring the works of Northumberland textile artists Marion Hinchley and Angela Mavin opens on Tuesday, November 30.

Their first exhibition explores a diverse range of themes including the notions of personal identity, memories and heritage.

Their creative processes are also set to be on show with sketchbooks, mood boards and samples being displayed as part of the exhibition.

The pair hope that their work will in turn inspire other locals to take up new artistic challenges of their own.

Jean Humphrys, chair of Bailiffgate Museum, said “We’re delighted to be hosting Marion and Angela’s debut exhibition here.

"They are very talented textile artists who use their skills to produce imaginative pieces which explore their own cultural histories and personal memories.

"The exhibition allows us to catch a glimpse of their creative processes and see how much they both invest in their work.”

