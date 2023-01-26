Nevill Wilson’s exhibition, ‘Memory? Set? In? Stone?’, explores his feelings around how objects altered by human interaction have been and will be modified and moderated over time by Gaia, The Earth Mother.

A culmination of several years’ work, each piece demonstrates the impact of Gaia using her tools of wind, rain, ice, snow, sea and lava; as well as the additional influence of both humans and animals to develop and transform the artefacts.

The pieces are mostly based around local sources, such as cup and ring marked stones, the old sandstone gravestones of local fishermen and their families from Newbiggin and surrounding areas and teenagers’ graffiti carved into the rocks between Amble and Hauxley.

The outcome is a body of work with an almost archaeological quality, demonstrating that centuries of synergy between humanity and nature will have lasting, permeable effects which in Nevill’s words ‘move forward in time to a place we’ve never been and probably never will’.

Jean Humphrys, chair of trustees, said: “Nevill’s extraordinary work gives a poignant reminder of the way people interact with life around them in a very instinctive and creative way.

"The marks past communities leave, worn and shaped by nature, make intriguing patterns over many centuries that we try to connect with and understand. Who knows what future generations will make of the marks we are making now?”

Nevill was born in Tynemouth in 1951 and currently lives in Amble.