New date in May for Berwick Ukulele Jam
Instead of the usual third Sunday evening of the month, it will now take place on the fourth Sunday, May 26.
The time and place remain the same – from 7.30pm at The Kings Arms Hotel, 43 Hide Hill.
Co-organiser Carol Whinnom, from The Ukulele & Other Machines, said: “We have a variety of people who come along. Local regulars, people from further afield and even visitors who’ve brought their ukulele on holiday with them.
“We really don’t want people to turn up ready to make music together and find an empty room – that would be really disappointing.”
This month’s date has not changed and will be this coming Sunday (April 21). All levels of playing or singing experience are welcome and the sessions are free to attend.
People under 18 will need to be accompanied by a responsible adult. For more information, email [email protected]