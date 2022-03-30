New Alnwick exhibition looks back on 150 years of beach holidays

Beside the Seaside, a new exhibition at Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery in Alnwick.

Beside The Seaside: 150 Years of Northumbrian Beach Holidays runs from April 2 to August 30 and will explore how the notion of taking a trip to the seaside has become recognised as a quintessential aspect of British culture.On display will be a fascinating collection of cameras, photographs and postcards, showcasing how families from different social classes have enjoyed Northumbrian seaside resorts from the Victorian era up till the present day.

There will be the opportunity to play traditional seaside games such as pin the tail on the donkey and Aunt Sally, and visitors will have the chance to dress up in traditional beach attire.Coinciding with the exhibition will be the opportunity to view seaside paintings from internationally recognised and Alnwick born artist Stella Vine.