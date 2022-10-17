Musicians and entertainers lined up for Warkworth variety shows
A variety show packed with local talent including singers and musicians is being staged in Warkworth later this month.
A dozen acts have been lined up to take the stage at the village’s Memorial Hall on Friday and Saturday, October 28-29.
The events begin with the a cappella singing of the Amble-based Harbour Lights Community Choir. There then follows an array of singers, guitarists, a comedian, poet and Northumbrian pipers.
A licensed bar, which opens at 7pm, will be available and a raffle is being organised.
Presented by Warkworth Drama Group in association with producer Norma Arthur, tickets for the shows, which begin at 7.30pm, are £10 and are available from Amble Pin Cushion, Warkworth Village Store and N&F Young of Amble.