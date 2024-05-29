Musician Kathryn Tickell to perform at Alnwick Playhouse as part of eco-festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Internationally renowned musician Kathryn Tickell is set to perform at Alnwick Playhouse.

She will express her love of the Northumberland landscape, people and wildlife at a concert on Saturday, June 29 at 7.30pm

The performance takes place in the Playhouse Auditorium and Kathryn, an expert on the Northumbrian pipes will be joined by accordion player Amy Thatcher.

The event forms part of the annual What a Wonderful World Festival taking place from June 27-30.