Musician Kathryn Tickell to perform at Alnwick Playhouse as part of eco-festival
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Internationally renowned musician Kathryn Tickell is set to perform at Alnwick Playhouse.
She will express her love of the Northumberland landscape, people and wildlife at a concert on Saturday, June 29 at 7.30pm
The performance takes place in the Playhouse Auditorium and Kathryn, an expert on the Northumbrian pipes will be joined by accordion player Amy Thatcher.
The event forms part of the annual What a Wonderful World Festival taking place from June 27-30.
Tickets at £18 and £6 are selling fast from alnwickplayhouse.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.