The musician will be in conversation with multi award-winning Bristol conservationist, Mary Colwell at the Playhouse on Sunday, April 21.

The writer of hits including ‘Sail Away, ‘Babylon’ and ‘This Year’s Love’ will also be treating the audience to some of his music.

They are hosted by His Grace, The Duke of Northumberland, and are kindly supported by Banks Group.

Mary Colwell and David Gray. Picture: Richard Bunce

Gray’s album, White Ladder, was released in 1998 and propelled him onto the global stage, becoming one of the best-selling albums in the 20th century.

Few know that Gray is a superb, life-long naturalist and his love for the natural world drives his creativity.

His love of nature is deep, abiding, and dynamic and he is a patron and ambassador for Curlew Action.

“It is hard to overestimate how important the natural world is to me – I see everything framed within it,” he said.

Curlew. Picture: Tony Pope

Mary Colwell is an award-winning author, producer and campaigner for nature. She has written four books, including the acclaimed Curlew Moon, and successfully spearheaded the establishment of a GCSE in Natural History.

In 2019, Mary set up the charity Curlew Action, and in March 2021 she was appointed chair of the Curlew Recovery Partnership England. She has four conservation awards, including the RSPB Medal in 2022.

Hear conversation and live music as David and Mary explore how the natural world influences David’s creative life. It starts at 7pm.