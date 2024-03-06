Musician David Gray coming to Alnwick Playhouse

British singer-songwriter, David Gray, is coming to Alnwick to raise awareness about the plight of EuropeanCurlews.
By Ian Smith
Published 6th Mar 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 10:17 GMT
The musician will be in conversation with multi award-winning Bristol conservationist, Mary Colwell at the Playhouse on Sunday, April 21.

The writer of hits including ‘Sail Away, ‘Babylon’ and ‘This Year’s Love’ will also be treating the audience to some of his music.

They are hosted by His Grace, The Duke of Northumberland, and are kindly supported by Banks Group.

    Mary Colwell and David Gray. Picture: Richard BunceMary Colwell and David Gray. Picture: Richard Bunce
    Mary Colwell and David Gray. Picture: Richard Bunce

    Gray’s album, White Ladder, was released in 1998 and propelled him onto the global stage, becoming one of the best-selling albums in the 20th century.

    Few know that Gray is a superb, life-long naturalist and his love for the natural world drives his creativity.

    His love of nature is deep, abiding, and dynamic and he is a patron and ambassador for Curlew Action.

    “It is hard to overestimate how important the natural world is to me – I see everything framed within it,” he said.

    Curlew. Picture: Tony PopeCurlew. Picture: Tony Pope
    Curlew. Picture: Tony Pope

    Mary Colwell is an award-winning author, producer and campaigner for nature. She has written four books, including the acclaimed Curlew Moon, and successfully spearheaded the establishment of a GCSE in Natural History.

    In 2019, Mary set up the charity Curlew Action, and in March 2021 she was appointed chair of the Curlew Recovery Partnership England. She has four conservation awards, including the RSPB Medal in 2022.

    Hear conversation and live music as David and Mary explore how the natural world influences David’s creative life. It starts at 7pm.

    Limited tickets available through the Alnwick Playhouse website.

