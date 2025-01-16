Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A unique musical performance of three UK artists with years of touring experience is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.

The concert will combine folk, soul and popular music influences for the one-off show taking place on February, 1 at 7.30pm.

With Snake Davis on the sax and flutes, Alistair Anderson, on the concertina and Northumbrian Pipes, and Don Richardson, on the double bass – the trio are coming together to perform at the venue.

Alistair Anderson is internationally acknowledge for taking the music of Northumberland round the world and has appeared on TV with stars ranging from Kate Bush to Nigel Kennedy.

Snake Davis is one of the most in-demand saxophone players in the world, widely known for his solos on popular tracks.

Don Richardson has also played and recorded with many artists including Sting and Dame Shirley Bassey, and he plays regularly with the BBC concert orchestra.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to: https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/alistair-snake-don/