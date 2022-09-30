News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Musical tribute to women scientists and inventors coming to Lesbury

A musical tribute to some of the women scientists, inventors, engineers and creatives who helped to shape the North East and the whole country is coming to Lesbury Village Hall as part of the Highlights rural touring scheme.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:59 am
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:59 am

Singer Bronwen Davies-Jones, pianist and songwriter Annie Ball, cellist Katie Tertell and singer-songwriter Gareth Davies-Jones promise an evening of original songs, stirring tunes and a curiosity of tales.

‘Howay the Lasses’ is on Saturday, October 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets £10/£5 from the Highlights website or call 07974 894888.

Howay the Lasses are bringing a musical evening to Lesbury.
LesburyNorth East