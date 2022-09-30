Musical tribute to women scientists and inventors coming to Lesbury
A musical tribute to some of the women scientists, inventors, engineers and creatives who helped to shape the North East and the whole country is coming to Lesbury Village Hall as part of the Highlights rural touring scheme.
Singer Bronwen Davies-Jones, pianist and songwriter Annie Ball, cellist Katie Tertell and singer-songwriter Gareth Davies-Jones promise an evening of original songs, stirring tunes and a curiosity of tales.
‘Howay the Lasses’ is on Saturday, October 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets £10/£5 from the Highlights website or call 07974 894888.