Musical premiere to celebrate the Lindisfarne Gospels
Holy Island is hosting the first ever performance of a new musical composition to celebrate the creation of the Lindisfarne Gospels on the island 1300 years ago.
The work, created by Paul Edis and the Ushaw Ensemble, will be performed in concert at St Mary’s Church on Friday, September 30. The evening concert starts at 7.30pm is open to the public and entry is free.
Paul and his group will also be working with pupils at Lowick and Holy Island Church of England First Schools in the morning before performing a special schools-only concert in the afternoon.
St Mary’s Church has commissioned the music as part of the ‘The Art of Words 2022’ festival to celebrate the Lindisfarne Gospels and their creator Eadfrith. The celebrations are supported by the Handley Trust and Allchurches Trust.
Paul said: “We are very excited about giving the world premiere of ‘The Lindisfarne Gospels’ on the beautiful island of Holy Island, where Eadfrith created the Lindisfarne Gospels so long ago!”