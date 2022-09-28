The work, created by Paul Edis and the Ushaw Ensemble, will be performed in concert at St Mary’s Church on Friday, September 30. The evening concert starts at 7.30pm is open to the public and entry is free.

Paul and his group will also be working with pupils at Lowick and Holy Island Church of England First Schools in the morning before performing a special schools-only concert in the afternoon.

St Mary’s Church has commissioned the music as part of the ‘The Art of Words 2022’ festival to celebrate the Lindisfarne Gospels and their creator Eadfrith. The celebrations are supported by the Handley Trust and Allchurches Trust.

Paul Edis and the Ushaw Ensemble.

