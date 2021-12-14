Musical night to raise funds for charity

And Andrew is urging young people to speak up about how they are feeling and get the support they need.

The gig on Friday, December 17, will take place at South Gosforth Sports & Social Club and involve an intimate acoustic show with special guests Dayzies and Gaz Price.

Andrew said: “‘Memories’ is a record written in the midst of the lockdown during which time male mental health was worsening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin.

“The lyrics, ‘What is a man and what can he do?’, symbolises that unfortunately some men in this world remain unsure of their place as a husband, provider, father or peer – they’re roles that they’re never taught about.

"At a time when male suicides are on the rise, the memories we hold seem more important than anything.”

Lee Walker, fundraising manager, Tyneside and Northumberland Mind, said: “I would like to thank Andrew for taking the time out of his busy schedule to help us as a charity and help to raise awareness of mental health issues across our region.

"It is amazing for us to be associated with such a talented rising star.

"Without help like this we cannot deliver our work in mental health which is needed now more so than ever across our region.”