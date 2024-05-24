Musical extravaganza coming to Alnwick Rugby Club to raise funds for Wooden Spoon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alnwick Rugby Club is set to host Spoonfest on May 31 and June 1, which promises to deliver a vibrant music festival dedicated to raising funds for children’s rugby charity, Wooden Spoon.
Line-up highlights include the talented tribute bands Planet Abba and Rio on Friday night, who will be delivering the unforgettable hits of Abba and Duran Duran, then Fleeting Rumours, who will be performing the timeless classics of Fleetwood Mac, and a Rod Stewart act on Saturday.
Spoonfest will also feature a host of local talent, showcasing the best of Alnwick’s musical prowess, including Jonny Pollard, The Moondogs and Lewis Denny. The event is a great good opportunity to discover new favourites and support homegrown artists.
Wooden Spoon Northumberland and Wooden Spoon Charity are bringing the festival to life with the help of sponsors Alncom and William Hackett Lifting Products.
The whole family have been kept in mind for this event, so you can expect a vibrant festival vibe with activities for kids to ensure that even the youngest festival-goers have a blast.
You can bring your own food and drink but the bar will also be open and caterers will be on-site.
All funds raised from ticket sales will go directly to Wooden Spoon, a charity dedicated to positively transforming the lives of children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage across the UK and Ireland through the power of rugby.
Get your tickets now here and join the Alnwick Rugby Club for a weekend that promises to be full of music, fun, and community spirit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.