Get ready for the musical extravaganza and charity fundraiser that is Spoonfest.

Alnwick Rugby Club is set to host Spoonfest on May 31 and June 1, which promises to deliver a vibrant music festival dedicated to raising funds for children’s rugby charity, Wooden Spoon.

Line-up highlights include the talented tribute bands Planet Abba and Rio on Friday night, who will be delivering the unforgettable hits of Abba and Duran Duran, then Fleeting Rumours, who will be performing the timeless classics of Fleetwood Mac, and a Rod Stewart act on Saturday.

Spoonfest will also feature a host of local talent, showcasing the best of Alnwick’s musical prowess, including Jonny Pollard, The Moondogs and Lewis Denny. The event is a great good opportunity to discover new favourites and support homegrown artists.

Spoonfest 2023 for Wooden Spoon Northumberland.

Wooden Spoon Northumberland and Wooden Spoon Charity are bringing the festival to life with the help of sponsors Alncom and William Hackett Lifting Products.

The whole family have been kept in mind for this event, so you can expect a vibrant festival vibe with activities for kids to ensure that even the youngest festival-goers have a blast.

You can bring your own food and drink but the bar will also be open and caterers will be on-site.

All funds raised from ticket sales will go directly to Wooden Spoon, a charity dedicated to positively transforming the lives of children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage across the UK and Ireland through the power of rugby.