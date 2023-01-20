And on the evening of February 17, starting at 7pm, people in north Northumberland and beyond are invited to attend her ‘Prohibition Party’ at Norham Church.

Ma Bessie & her Pig Foot band perform classic blues and jazz tunes from the inter-war years with a selection of original songs and hand-picked covers from the last 50 years of popular music.

Rev Rob Kelsey said: “We’re planning on converting Norham Church into a speakeasy for one night only!

Ma Bessie & her Pig Foot band will perform at Norham Church on February 17.

“Some café style tables, available on a first come first served basis, and cocktails and mocktails will also be available. It will be an unmissable evening.”