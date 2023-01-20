Music of the ‘Empress of the Blues’ coming to Norham Church
Building on her passion for the ‘Empress of the Blues’, Julia Titus formed her Pig Foot Band in mid-2015 to share the music of Bessie Smith and her contemporaries with a new generation of listeners.
And on the evening of February 17, starting at 7pm, people in north Northumberland and beyond are invited to attend her ‘Prohibition Party’ at Norham Church.
Ma Bessie & her Pig Foot band perform classic blues and jazz tunes from the inter-war years with a selection of original songs and hand-picked covers from the last 50 years of popular music.
Rev Rob Kelsey said: “We’re planning on converting Norham Church into a speakeasy for one night only!
“Some café style tables, available on a first come first served basis, and cocktails and mocktails will also be available. It will be an unmissable evening.”
Tickets, priced £10 for adults and £5 for children, can be purchased on the door or online at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk