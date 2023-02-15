Some of the region’s most impressive music talent is set to perform at Pilgrimage To The Islands, including Kathryn Williams who is headlining the event with her band consisting of Michele Stodart (The Magic Numbers), Emma Holbrook and Andy Bruce. The band will perform last year’s critically acclaimed Night Drives album.

Also on the bill are folk rock band Hector Gannet, who have helped curate the event. The band’s debut album Big Harcar, named after one of the Farne Islands, was released in 2020 with song subjects including the geographical and geological formation of Northumberland ‘The Whin Sill’, and the history of the Holy Island area in ‘The Haven of St Aidan’s’. Their new album “The Land belongs to us” has just been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line-up also consists of Ruth Lyon, Nev Clay, Ceitidh Mac, The Early Purple, Leo Bargery (formerly of Mount Doubt), and there will be spoken work /poetry with artist and poet Paul Summers.

Hector Gannet at Lindisfarne.

Most Popular

Limited edition art prints inspired by the region and the music will also be on sale and food and drink will be available.

The event in the Crossman Hall is taking place on February 25 at 2pm. Safe crossing back to the mainland is from 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event organisers hope visitors will head back to the mainland with their souls refreshed and their musical knowledge enhanced.

To buy tickets visit: www.pilgrimage-to-the-islands.wescantickets.com.