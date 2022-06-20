Headline act at the community event on July 16 is the renowned Scottish musician James Grant accompanied by the Hallelujah String Quartet. This is a rare chance to see this line-up perform outside of Glasgow, Edinburgh and London.

James was the frontman, singer and songwriter for the highly respected Glasgow pop/soul band 'Love and Money' who were very successful between the mid 1980s and mid 90s.

In recent years James has established himself as a solo artist with a strong fan base.

Music at Fallodon Hall.

There are also two excellent North East based acts performing at the concert, Miss Mary and The Mr Rights & Errant Moose, and these will provide a great mix of musical styles on the day.

There will be an opportunity to picnic in the private gardens during the interval.