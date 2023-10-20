Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amadou Diagne from Senegal and French-American Cory Seznec hit it off years ago, planting the seeds of a future collaboration in their minds with musical inspirations drawing from West African, American, and Ethiopian traditions.

Thirteen years later, after many "touki", which means journey in the Wolof language, the duo embarked on a new musical adventure and, following rehearsals in Paris and a recording session at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Somerset, their debut album Right of Passage was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their music draws heavily on the traditional music and rhythms of West Africa, with the kora dancing playfully around banjo and the guitar. The calabash and other percussion add powerful, driving beats, overlaid with entrancing, silky vocals. The influences are many, rather than remaining in any one tradition.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What started as busking on the streets, has turned into a much bigger opportunity for the duo.

Most Popular

The performance takes place on Sunday November 12 at Lesbury Village Hall.