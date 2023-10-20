News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Music and rhythms of West Africa to come to Lesbury as part of Highlights Rural Touring Scheme

A chance busking encounter on the streets of Bath in 2007 has led to a new musical adventure more than a decade later.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Amadou Diagne from Senegal and French-American Cory Seznec hit it off years ago, planting the seeds of a future collaboration in their minds with musical inspirations drawing from West African, American, and Ethiopian traditions.

Thirteen years later, after many "touki", which means journey in the Wolof language, the duo embarked on a new musical adventure and, following rehearsals in Paris and a recording session at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Somerset, their debut album Right of Passage was born.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their music draws heavily on the traditional music and rhythms of West Africa, with the kora dancing playfully around banjo and the guitar. The calabash and other percussion add powerful, driving beats, overlaid with entrancing, silky vocals. The influences are many, rather than remaining in any one tradition.

What started as busking on the streets, has turned into a much bigger opportunity for the duo.What started as busking on the streets, has turned into a much bigger opportunity for the duo.
What started as busking on the streets, has turned into a much bigger opportunity for the duo.
Most Popular

    The performance takes place on Sunday November 12 at Lesbury Village Hall.

    Tickets are £12 per adult and £8 per child and can be purchased on the Highlights website or by calling Jan Taylor on 07974 894888.

    Related topics:LesburyAmericanParis