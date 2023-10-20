Music and rhythms of West Africa to come to Lesbury as part of Highlights Rural Touring Scheme
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amadou Diagne from Senegal and French-American Cory Seznec hit it off years ago, planting the seeds of a future collaboration in their minds with musical inspirations drawing from West African, American, and Ethiopian traditions.
Thirteen years later, after many "touki", which means journey in the Wolof language, the duo embarked on a new musical adventure and, following rehearsals in Paris and a recording session at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Somerset, their debut album Right of Passage was born.
Their music draws heavily on the traditional music and rhythms of West Africa, with the kora dancing playfully around banjo and the guitar. The calabash and other percussion add powerful, driving beats, overlaid with entrancing, silky vocals. The influences are many, rather than remaining in any one tradition.
The performance takes place on Sunday November 12 at Lesbury Village Hall.
Tickets are £12 per adult and £8 per child and can be purchased on the Highlights website or by calling Jan Taylor on 07974 894888.