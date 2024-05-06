Multi-instrumental duo returning to the Cheviot Centre in Wooler

Multi-instrumental song-writing duo Landermason will make a return visit to the Cheviot Centre in Wooler on Friday, May 17 – starting their performance at 7.30pm.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th May 2024, 11:51 BST
Fiona Lander (vocals, piano, whistles, saxophone, clarinet, and recorder) and Paul Mason (guitars, ukulele, and vocals) will present a varied show that combines both traditional and contemporary folk with jazz, blues, classical and other styles.

Their own self-penned material, interspersed with lively jigs and striking arrangements of traditional classics, provide a lovely contrast.

With more than 20 years of recording and touring experience, they have performed at many venues across the UK and toured in France, Germany and the Netherlands. They have also received airplay on various BBC radio stations and other radio stations.

Landermason will perform at the Cheviot Centre next week.

The Cheviot Centre is advising the audience to prepare to be energised, uplifted, soothed, entertained and challenged all in one evening.

Tickets, priced £10, are available through Wooler Library (01668 282123).

