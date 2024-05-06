Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fiona Lander (vocals, piano, whistles, saxophone, clarinet, and recorder) and Paul Mason (guitars, ukulele, and vocals) will present a varied show that combines both traditional and contemporary folk with jazz, blues, classical and other styles.

Their own self-penned material, interspersed with lively jigs and striking arrangements of traditional classics, provide a lovely contrast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more than 20 years of recording and touring experience, they have performed at many venues across the UK and toured in France, Germany and the Netherlands. They have also received airplay on various BBC radio stations and other radio stations.

Landermason will perform at the Cheviot Centre next week.

The Cheviot Centre is advising the audience to prepare to be energised, uplifted, soothed, entertained and challenged all in one evening.