For the first time in its 15-year history, Mr Gay World has arrived in Great Britain and the competition’s grand finale is being hosted this bank holiday, by The Alnwick Garden.

Set to be a day of fun and celebration, people of all ages are welcome to take part in the festivities on Monday, August 26.

Visitors can expect to enjoy a host of glamorous catwalks and elaborate costumes, with live music and performances taking place from 1pm.

Mark Brassell, chief executive at The Alnwick Garden, said: “We have had the privilege of hosting Mr Gay Europe for the last two years and were delighted when the opportunity to welcome Mr Gay World arose this summer.

A contestant at Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden. (Image: Jane Coltman).

“This event is a powerful display of individuality and self-expression - it provides an invaluable opportunity to embrace diversity, and we are proud to be a part of it.

“Here at The Alnwick Garden, we are passionate about creating a culture where people feel safe to be themselves. It is important to advocate for the diversity and rights of the LGBTQ community, and this event provides the perfect opportunity to do so. Come along and join us.”

Stuart Hatton Jr, CEO of Mr Gay Great Britain, added: “My team and I are elated to bring Mr Gay World to Great Britain for the first time ever. This is an event you won't want to miss, as Mr Gay World is returning bigger and better than ever.”

For more information on this event please visit: https://www.alnwickgarden.com/whats-on/