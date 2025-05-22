Well, how about that pile of DVDs just sitting next to the TV, collecting dust thanks to the advent of streaming services, or perhaps the lack of anything to watch them on with video game consoles now often going ‘discless’?

Yet, this format, once considered ‘the future’ of film and television viewing, is still seeing newer works released on disc. Often, these discs are misplaced in the wrong DVD case, or worse, have simply gone missing entirely.

We’ve consulted Discogs once again to find out what music DVDs are currently the most wanted by users of the marketplace. Some of these were included in days when an ‘extended edition’ release contained both a CD and DVD, while others are standalone DVD releases offering live footage of celebrated performances or those all-important peaks behind the curtain into the lives of the musicians involved.

This once again comes with a caveat, though: those who might have a copy of one of the 15 we’ve included should do their due diligence. Check the condition of their item and also the current market value on Discogs.

The nature of music collecting is one that continually fluctuates. For instance, that Taylor Swift EP you owned that was worth hundreds might drop in value when a newer variant comes along – you have been warned.

But what music DVD releases are people looking for? Read on to find out!

1 . Cannibal Corpse - The Wretched Spawn (CD + DVD-V, 2004, US) For fans of extreme metal, this CD/DVD release from death metal titans Cannibal Corpse is a highly prized item. It offers a brutal auditory and potentially visual experience, cementing its place as a collector's essential within the metal community. 🔎 3518 wants | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Metallica & San Francisco Symphony - S&M2 (2xCD + DVD-V, 2020, US) The sequel to their ground-breaking S&M collaboration, this S&M2 release with a DVD is a powerful testament to Metallica's continued innovation and their unique orchestral fusion. It's a recent release that quickly climbed the 'want' list for its powerful visual and audio experience. 🔎 3501 wants | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . The Beatles - The Beatles (Box, Comp + CD, Enh, RM + DVD-V, 2009) Even decades later, The Beatles remain cultural giants. This comprehensive box set, including a DVD, is a vital acquisition for collectors seeking the ultimate experience of their seminal White Album era, with all its remastered glory and bonus visual content. 🔎 3552 wants | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

4 . Amy Winehouse - At The BBC (CD + DVD-V, 2012, Europe) The raw talent of Amy Winehouse shines through in this collection of BBC performances. Her indelible impact on music means this DVD is consistently desired by fans eager to witness her unparalleled live vocal prowess and captivating stage presence. 🔎 3603 wants | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales