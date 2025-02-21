With many reunions in 2025, here’s the ten that fans are anticipating the most 🎶🎸🗓

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2025 has become the year of the reunion, owing to how many bands are coming together again.

Be it Oasis, Million Dead or Scissor Sisters, this year looks to be one of absolute nostalgia.

But which reunion are fans eagerly anticipating the most?

Are Oasis’ 2025 shows the most anticipated reunion show to take place over the next 12 months? After the furore last year over tickets, you’d be fair in your assumption.

However, research undertaken by Parkdean Resorts has suggested that perhaps Oasis are not the ‘biggest’ reunion that fans are looking forward to the most this year - so who does that honour belong to instead?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team sourced data from Google Trends and Keyword Tool.io , reflecting UK Google search activity over the past 12 months, with figures accurate as of January 31, 2025. Spotify data, compiled by Parkdean Resorts, included monthly listener counts for each artist, with McBusted’s figures combining those of McFly and Busted.

They also looked at search volumes for terms such as the band’s name and "reunion" were analyzed, with results weighted to determine the final ranking. All data is accurate as of January 30, 2025.

So if not Oasis - who is the most anticipated reunion to take place in 2025?

What is the most anticipated musical reunion of 2025?

According to research, Linkin Park's 2025 reunion shows are the most eagerly-anticipated for fans over the next 12 months, with Oasis coming second. | Canva

With 46,690,279 monthly listeners on Spotify, Linkin Park is the most anticipated returning band of 2025. Their comeback, seven years after the tragic passing of Chester Bennington, has sparked excitement ( if not some controversy also ) across the rock and alternative music communities, resonating with both longtime fans and a new generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their latest album, From Zero , marks a new chapter with Emily Armstrong stepping in as lead vocalist. With a +291% increase in search trends, their 2025 world tour is set to be one of the biggest events in UK music this year.

After 15 years apart, Oasis finally announced their long-awaited reunion in August 2024, selling out all tour dates within 10 hours. With an impressive 149,650 average monthly searches, anticipation for Liam and Noel Gallagher’s return to the stage is at an all-time high.

With 23,115,500 monthly listeners, Aerosmith rounds out the top three most anticipated reunions of 2025. Originally formed in 1970, the legendary rock band made a grand return at a charity event in Los Angeles earlier this month - a thrilling comeback for a group that saw a massive revival in the 1980s.

On a more personal note though, hello to those fellow Million Dead fans who are looking forward to their reunion shows - this one is for you .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you one of those music fans looking forward to one of the other reunion shows on the list, not Linkin Park, Oasis or Aerosmith? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below and start a conversation.