A raffle organised by Amble Pin Cushion offers Ronnie, the RNLI panda, as a prize.

The supermarket has offered to hold a fund-raiser in its car park on Sunday, August 29 – the same day the harbour event is usually held.

“They supported us in the same way in 2020 and approximately £1,200 was raised which was fabulous,” said Jill Faulconbridge, chairman of Amble lifeboat fundraisers.

Th event takes place from 10am with Bartle Rippon providing music during the day, plus live music from local singers Brian English and Tom O'Donnell.

Team Zuza, a group of beautiful belly dancers, will add colour and spice to the day.

The lifeboat fundraisers will be running a tombola and raffles are being run by Morrisons and Amble Pin Cushion which has put up the prize of Ronnie the RNLI Panda.

“We hope people will come along and support our fantastic crew and their lifesaving work,” said Jill.