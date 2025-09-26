Morpeth Music Society concert to feature the talented Heath Quartet
Since its formation in 2002, this string quartet has achieved international prizes and membership of the Young Classical Artists Trust scheme.
Recently, they have performed with pianist Steven Osborne at the BBC Proms and collaborated with Tom Poster, Ben Goldscheider and the Elias String Quartet.
At the concert that will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, they will perform a programme of classical and modern music – ending with Beethoven’s final string quartet, the last major work he composed.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or at the Tourist Office at The Chantry, or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075, or at the door on the night if still available.
Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.