Morpeth Music Society concert by the Frankland Quartet at church venue
It is made up of players from the Royal Northern Sinfonia, who impressed those in attendance on their previous appearance for the society 18 months ago.
At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, they will play a fugue by JS Bach, one of Haydn’s most famous quartets and a quartet by Janáček that portrays his obsessive infatuation, as a 63-year-old man, with a married woman 40 years younger than him.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or the Tourist Office at The Chantry or the Methodist Church or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075 or at the door on the night. Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.