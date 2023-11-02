Frankland Quartet. Picture by Rebecca O'Donnell.

It is made up of players from the Royal Northern Sinfonia, who impressed those in attendance on their previous appearance for the society 18 months ago.

At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, they will play a fugue by JS Bach, one of Haydn’s most famous quartets and a quartet by Janáček that portrays his obsessive infatuation, as a 63-year-old man, with a married woman 40 years younger than him.

