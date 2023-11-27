News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth Music Society concert by the Adelphi Quartet at church venue

The next concert in the current Morpeth Music Society season is on Thursday, December 7 with a performance from the Adelphi Quartet.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT
Formed in 2017, the musicians in the quartet hail from Belgium, Spain, the UK and Germany. They have won prizes at international chamber music competitions and impressed audiences around Europe and in 2021, they were selected for the highly prestigious Young Classical Artists Trust scheme.

At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, they will play quartets by Hayn, Shostakovich and Beethoven – all masters of composition of string quartets.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or the Tourist Office at The Chantry or the Methodist Church or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075 or at the door on the night. Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.

