The next concert in the current Morpeth Music Society season is on Thursday, December 7 with a performance from the Adelphi Quartet.

Formed in 2017, the musicians in the quartet hail from Belgium, Spain, the UK and Germany. They have won prizes at international chamber music competitions and impressed audiences around Europe and in 2021, they were selected for the highly prestigious Young Classical Artists Trust scheme.

At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, they will play quartets by Hayn, Shostakovich and Beethoven – all masters of composition of string quartets.

