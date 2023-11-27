Morpeth Music Society concert by the Adelphi Quartet at church venue
Formed in 2017, the musicians in the quartet hail from Belgium, Spain, the UK and Germany. They have won prizes at international chamber music competitions and impressed audiences around Europe and in 2021, they were selected for the highly prestigious Young Classical Artists Trust scheme.
At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, they will play quartets by Hayn, Shostakovich and Beethoven – all masters of composition of string quartets.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or the Tourist Office at The Chantry or the Methodist Church or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075 or at the door on the night. Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.