Morpeth Music Society concert by pianist Florian Mitrea at church venue
He is a British/Romanian pianist born in Bucharest and based in the UK since 2008. A professor at the Royal Academy of Music in London, he is an award-winning soloist with an international performing and teaching career.
At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, he has chosen a classical programme.
Florian will open with an early Beethoven sonata and Chopin – then undertaking Schubert’s monumental last piano sonata D960 in the second half.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or the Tourist Office at The Chantry or the Methodist Church or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075 or at the door on the night. Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.