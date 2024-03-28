Florian Mitrea. Picture by Kate Mount.

He is a British/Romanian pianist born in Bucharest and based in the UK since 2008. A professor at the Royal Academy of Music in London, he is an award-winning soloist with an international performing and teaching career.

At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, he has chosen a classical programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Florian will open with an early Beethoven sonata and Chopin – then undertaking Schubert’s monumental last piano sonata D960 in the second half.