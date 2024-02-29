Clare Hammond. Picture by Philip Gatward.

The pianist is renowned for both her formidable technique and her exploration of contemporary and less familiar piano repertoire.

At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, she will open with the familiar territory of a Mozart sonata and Ravel’s ethereal Miroirs suite. The second half will introduce those in attendance to Clara Schumann’s Three Romances, British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Negro Melodies and two works by French composer Chaminade.

Contemporary composing will be represented by Huw Watkins’ Four Spencer Pieces, inspired by the paintings of Stanley Spencer.