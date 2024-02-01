Iona Brown and David Murray.

Violinist Iona will be well known to local audiences, having played with the Royal Northern Sinfonia since 1995.

David Murray (piano) is another stalwart of the North East music scene, having worked as head of keyboard studies at Newcastle University since 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, they will play a programme of solo violin by J S Bach and Eugene Ysaye; piano with violin by Cesar Franck, Henryk Wieniawski and Brahms.