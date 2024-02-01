Morpeth Music Society concert by Iona Brown and David Murray at church venue
Violinist Iona will be well known to local audiences, having played with the Royal Northern Sinfonia since 1995.
David Murray (piano) is another stalwart of the North East music scene, having worked as head of keyboard studies at Newcastle University since 2002.
At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, they will play a programme of solo violin by J S Bach and Eugene Ysaye; piano with violin by Cesar Franck, Henryk Wieniawski and Brahms.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or the Tourist Office at The Chantry or the Methodist Church or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075 or at the door on the night. Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.