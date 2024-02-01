News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth Music Society concert by Iona Brown and David Murray at church venue

The next concert in the current Morpeth Music Society season is on Thursday, February 15, with a performance from Iona Brown and David Murray.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Feb 2024, 14:49 GMT
Iona Brown and David Murray.

Violinist Iona will be well known to local audiences, having played with the Royal Northern Sinfonia since 1995.

David Murray (piano) is another stalwart of the North East music scene, having worked as head of keyboard studies at Newcastle University since 2002.

At the concert, which will take place in Morpeth Methodist Church from 7.30pm, they will play a programme of solo violin by J S Bach and Eugene Ysaye; piano with violin by Cesar Franck, Henryk Wieniawski and Brahms.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.morpeth-musoc.org.uk or the Tourist Office at The Chantry or the Methodist Church or by calling Kath Smith on 01670 512075 or at the door on the night. Entry is free to those aged 18 or under.

